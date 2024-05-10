Health Canada recalls nearly 100,000 USB chargers sold on Amazon over shock risk

Approximately 100,000 USB chargers sold through Amazon Canada have been recalled due to what is described as an “unreasonable risk” of electric shock risk.

The consumer product advisory recall for the ‘Power-7 USB Wall Charger’ (Model US2018) was issued by Health Canada. Affected products include the 2.1A/5V dual port USB cube power adapter in white. According to Daily Hive, the chargers were sold in packs of two and five and feature the identification numbers ‘B083LBZX1F’ and ‘B082XPSDFL.’

“Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that the affected product poses an unreasonable risk of electric shock,” reads Health Canada’s website.

In total, 97,113 Power-7 chargers were sold between August 2020 and March 2024. All affected chargers have been pulled from Amazon Canada, and no injuries have been reported yet. Unfortunately, refund instructions have not yet been published.

This is yet another reminder that not everything sold on Amazon is a great product and that it often makes sense only to purchase accessories from reputable brands.

Image credit: Health Canada