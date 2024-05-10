TVA+ comes to Roku, expends the platforms French content

Roku has forged a new licensing deal with the Quebec-based TV channel TVA to bring its streaming channel to its platform.

You can open up your Roku menu now, search for TVA+, and the channel (Roku’ name for apps) will be free to download. Most content is also free to watch with ads. This includes content like original French programming and French dubs of English shows like Hell’s Kitchen.

If you want to use TVA+ to watch professional sports with French-language commentators, you’ll need to pay $18.99 to subscribe to the TVA sports packages. This includes NHL, pro tennis, MLB and more.

The TVA+ app is also available on Apple devices and Android.