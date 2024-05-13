McDonald’s Canada is finally getting the Grimace Shake

At long last, the Grimace Shake is coming to McDonald’s Canada.

On Monday, the fast food giant confirmed that the blueberry-flavoured drink will be available in Canada starting May 14th. McDonald’s first teased the announcement a few weeks ago at a Vancouver Canucks game.

But Canadians have had to wait a lot longer than that, given that the Grimace Shake first launched in U.S. McDonald’s locations last summer. The shake quickly became a popular meme, with people sharing comedic videos of themselves drinking it and dying.

bro i cannot make this shit up this grimace milkshake shit goin too far 😭 pic.twitter.com/LpZH2Ujn0I — 📚🍄Gloom🍄📚Blender Arc 🧊 (@Gloomaeve) June 26, 2023

It’s a fitting gag considering Grimace himself is a strange purple alien blob. McDonald’s says it was “inspired by Grimace’s iconic colo[u]r and sweetness” when creating the shake. (And hey, it still makes more sense for the brand than Tim Hortons having pizza.)

McDonald’s Canada says the Grimace Shake will only be available in Canada for a “limited time” in-restaurant, through the McDonald’s app and via McDelivery.

Image credit: McDonald’s

Source: McDonald’s Canada