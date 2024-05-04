Get huge savings on robot vacuums today on Amazon

If you have an open floor plan, minimal obstacles, and God-tier cable management, a robot vacuum is a no-brainer way to spend your time on less tedious things—especially if you wage a daily war against pet fur and dander.

And with discounts as deep as 39 percent on these six well-reviewed robot vacs at Amazon right now, you really can’t go wrong:

Anker BoostIQ RoboVac for $139.99 (save 39%)

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ for $599.99 (save 37%)

iRobot Roomba j9+ for $899.99 (save 25%)

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Robot Vacuum & Mop for $1,399.99 (save 22%)

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum & Mop for $999.99 (save 23%)

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum for $269.99 (save 27%)

