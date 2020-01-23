Here’s what’s coming to Crave in February 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in February.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
February 1st
- Ma (Movies+HBO)
- The Theory of Everything (Starz Programming)
- Boys Don’t Cry (Starz Programming)
- Gandi (Starz Programming)
- Lawerence of Arabia (Starz Programming)
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Starz Programming)
- On the Waterfront (Starz Programming)
- The Spanish Princess: part 1, episode 1-8 (Starz Programming)
- When Harry Met Sally (Starz Programming)
- Network (Starz Programming)
February 3rd
- McMillion$: season 1, episode 1 @ 10pm ET (HBO+Movies)
- Desus & Mero: season 2, episode 1 @ 11pm ET (Showtime)
- David Crosby: Remember My Name
February 6th
- The Tomorrow Man (HBO+Movies)
February 7th
- Dr. Panda: season 1
- The Jim Jefferies Show: season 3B
- Rush (Starz Programming)
- The Sweet Hereafter (Starz Programming)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (Starz Programming)
- Norma Rae (Starz Programming)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (Starz Programming)
- Midnight Express (1978) (Starz Programming)
- Tootsie (Starz Programming)
- Before Sunrise (Starz Programming)
- Before Sunset (Starz Programming)
- Mo’Nique & Friends: Live in Atlanta @10pm (Showtime)
- Kill Team (HBO+Movies)
- Captive State (HBO+Movies)
- High Maintenance (HBO+Movies)
February 9th
- Ode to Joy (HBO+Movies)
- Kidding: season 2 @ 10pm (Showtime)
- Homeland: season 8, episode 1
- Wrong Man: season 2, episode 1 (Starz Programming)
February 11th
- Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes @9pm (HBO+Movies)
February 13th
- The Parting Glass (HBO+Movies)
February 14th
- Shaft (HBO+Movies)
- The Souvenir (HBO+Movies)
- Abby Hatcher: season 1
- Aisha Brown: The First Black Women Ever
- Heavy Rescue: 401: season 1
- Tosh.0: season 11B
- The Bookshop (Starz Programming)
- About Time (Starz Programming)
- The Lake House (Starz Programming)
- Strike Back: season 7, episode 1 @10pm ET (HBO+Movies)
February 16th
- The Spanish Princess (Starz Programming)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: season 7 @11pm (HBO+Movies)
February 17th
- California Typewriter
- We’re the Millers (Starz Programming)
February 18th
- We are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Fest (FKA I Have a Dream) @7pm (HBO+Movies)
February 20th
- The Lead (FKA Tuned in for Terror) (HBO+Movies)
- Grace (HBO+Movies)
- Hitchcock/Truffaut (HBO+Movies)
February 21st
- Annabelle Comes Home (HBO+Movies)
- The Hustle (HBO+Movies)
- Krypton: season 2
- Numb Chucks
- Unexplained 9-1-1
- Five Easy Pieces (Starz Programming)
- American Gangster (Starz Programming)
- Nanny McPhee Returns (Starz Programming)
- The Ottoman Lieutenant (Starz Programming)
February 22nd
- Whitmer Thomas Stand Up Comedy @10pm (HBO+Movies)
February 23rd
- Homeland: season 18, episodes 1-2
- American Hustle (Starz Programming)
February 24th
- Antigone (HBO+Movies)
February 26th
- The Voice: season 18, episodes 1-2
February 27th
- The White Crow (HBO+Movies)
February 28th
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 (HBO+Movies)
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco (HBO+Movies)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (HBO+Movies)
- Disasters at Sea: season 1
- Harry and His Bucket of Dinos: season 2
- Supa Strikas: seasons 4-6
- Might Cruise Ships: seasons 1-3
- Hector and the Search for Happiness (Starz Programming)
- The Age of Innocence (Starz Programming)
- Big Miracle (Starz Programming)
- The Pelican Brief (Starz Programming)
