Leaked image displays upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+

What appears to be official-looking images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ have leaked online.
The leaked image is a promo photo that comes from notable leaker, Evan Blass. The image appears to confirm everything we’ve heard about the device in leaks so far.
For instance, it shows the camera setup that is rumoured to include a 100X “space zoom” on the S20 Ultra.
Further, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 line was recently spotted in a Canadian government database. The listings don’t reveal very much about the handsets, but it confirms the S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra branding.
We also know that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly sport a stainless steel variant. This version of the Ultra will supposedly be lighter than the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to another recent leak.
Image credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
Source: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
