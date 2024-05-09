fbpx
The M4 iPad Pro is so expensive you’re better off flying to Alberta to buy one

Taxes really compound on the top-of-the-line iPad Pro

Brad Bennett
May 9, 202411:03 AM EDT 0 comments

A recent Twitter post has shown that if you can nab a cheap round-trip flight to Alberta, you can take the vacation and still get the iPad at a discount compared to some other provinces.

Apple commentator @BasicAppleGuy shared his calculations online, which included a hard-to-get $330 flight, and still came out ahead, saving $114 on the top-of-the-line iPad Pro with its major accessories.

Obviously, we don’t actually recommend anyone buy their iPad this way, but if you were already planning a summer vacation to the Rockies, maybe it would be worth waiting to get your iPad.

It’s also worth pointing out that the price discrepancy is so large because Alberta has less sales tax than Quebec. This means that the price difference increases with more expensive iPad packages. If you were just buying a base model iPad Pro, the price difference in Quebec and Alberta is only $140.

Source: BasicAppleGuy

