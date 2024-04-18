fbpx
Business

Ontario government reverses UP Express change after complaints

The plan was to make every second UP Express train non-stop between Union and Pearson

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 18, 20241:09 PM EDT 0 comments
UP Express train.

Following complaints from transit riders, the Ford government reversed a change to the Union Pearson (UP) Express train schedule.

The reversal came surprisingly fast, with the government first detailing the planned UP Express change in a release about a larger GO Train service expansion. The following day, transportation minister Prabmeet Sarkaria announced the government was backtracking the change on the website better known as Twitter.

“I’ve directed Metrolinx to not proceed with these changes,” Sarkaria said.

The schedule change would have seen every second UP Express train become a non-stop between Union Station and Pearson Airport, skipping two stops in between.

Riders who regularly use the Bloor and Weston UP Express stops to get downtown were frustrated by the plan, which would have left them with fewer options. Meanwhile, riders heading to the airport aren’t pleased with the reversal because it means the UP Express won’t be quite as ‘express’ as they want.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @ColinDMello Via: BlogTO

Related Articles

Business

Canada to forge ahead with tax on tech giants

Business

Feds plan to stop carriers from charging customers fees to switch providers

News

Canada’s 2024 budget includes tax credit for building EV factories

Business

Tim Hortons expands pizza offerings across Canada

Comments