Here’s what we know about Google’s Pixel 8a

Google’s Pixel 8a is rumoured to launch in the coming weeks, so ahead of the official launch, let’s go over the rumour specs and leaks.

Hey #FutureSquad! Today, I have even more #Google #Pixel8a marketing images to share with you but much more interesting, the pricing (USD) of both 128GB and 256GB variants…😏 On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/CblPJLJ8OF pic.twitter.com/ACFlnsyZfQ — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 30, 2024

Firstly, let’s talk about pricing. According to Steve Hemmerstoffer and Smartprix, the Pixel 8a will share the same U.S. pricing as its predecessor. The Pixel 8a is rumoured to cost $499 USD (roughly $687.15 CAD) for the 128GB storage variant and $559 (about $769 CAD) for the 256GB storage variant. This contradicts previous reports indicating that the smartphone would cost more than its predecessors.

The Pixel 8a marketing materials also leaked in full recently. On X (Twitter), blogger and phone leaker Evan Blass showcased marketing images that revealed features regarding the upcoming mid-ranger.

These features include Best Take, Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Real Tone, Night Photography, Gemini AI, Circle to Search, Call Screening, and more. The leak also showcases that the phone is IP67 water and dust-resistant, offers up to 24 hours of battery and comes in a ‘Sage-like’ green.

This leak also confirms that Google will offer seven years of OS and security updates. We also get a look at the different cases for the device, including a Coral case that doesn’t match the handset’s rumoured colours.

The Pixel 8a will reportedly feature a brighter display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Kamila Wojciechowska, writing for Android Authority. Specifically, the Pixel 8a’s display will reach up to 1,400 nits of brightness. The handset is rumoured to sport a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution.

Google Pixel 8a – 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

– Tensor G3

– 128/256GB storage

– 64MP (OIS) + 13MP (UW)

– 13MP selfie

– Android 14

– 4,500mAh (~)

– 27W charging Launch: May ($500-550) What are your price expectations? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 5, 2024

A leak from data engineer Yogesh Brar showcases the specs of the Pixel 8a.

This leak indicates the handset will sport a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz display, Tensor G3, 128GB/256GB of storage, Android 14, 4,500mAh battery, 27W charging, a 13-megapixel selfie shooter and a 64-megapixel primary shooter with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Image credit: OnLeaks, SmartPrix

Source: @OnLeaks, SmartPrix, Evan Blass, @heyitsyogesh