fbpx
Business

Tesla hit with another round of layoffs after earnings

It looks like this isn't the end of Tesla's cuts

Brad Bennett
Apr 30, 20242:44 PM EDT 0 comments
Tesla

After sharing its earnings and information about its future road map, Tesla has cut another 10 percent from its global workforce.

This follows earlier layoffs of roughly 14,000 staff members. This new round of layoffs is expected to include senior executives and the majority of the Supercharger team, according to Electrek. It also seems like there may be more layoffs to come.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla has aggressive layoff targets that may be as high as 20 percent of its workforce, which could be over 20,000 people.

Source: Electrek, Bloomberg

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

Related Articles

Business

London Drugs temporarily closes stores following cyberattack

News

Ontario announces another ban on phones and vaping in schools

Business

Canadians plan to boycott Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart in May over rising food costs

Business

Rogers is bringing Comcast and Xfinity products to Canada

Comments