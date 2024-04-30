Tesla hit with another round of layoffs after earnings

After sharing its earnings and information about its future road map, Tesla has cut another 10 percent from its global workforce.

This follows earlier layoffs of roughly 14,000 staff members. This new round of layoffs is expected to include senior executives and the majority of the Supercharger team, according to Electrek. It also seems like there may be more layoffs to come.

Bloomberg reports that Tesla has aggressive layoff targets that may be as high as 20 percent of its workforce, which could be over 20,000 people.

