News

A new text messaging scam pretends to be a FedEx tracking notification

Keep track of your deliveries, people

Jan 20, 2020

6:16 PM EST

Some users are reporting that they’re getting scam texts masquerading as FedEx tracking notifications that send the user to a fake version of Amazon.

The scam was first pointed out by Android Centralwhich offers a few pointers to make sure you’re not being fooled by the scam.

When you click on the fake link and it takes you to fake Amazon, make sure you look at the website’s URL. The fake version won’t start with Amazon.com or .ca.

The scam also tells people that they’ve won something but asks for credit card information to cover shipping.

Overall, it’s just good to be aware of these types of scams, so stay safe out there.

Source: Android Central 

