Tim Cook shares iPad Pro ad, gets ratio’d hard

Let's all get angry about an ad. Hell ya!

Patrick O'Rourke
May 8, 20245:08 PM EDT 0 comments
Apple crushing ad

‘Crush!,’ a rather entertaining ad for Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air, features several objects, including a trumpet, a guitar, an arcade cabinet, a piano and more, being crushed as a metaphor for what the tech giant’s new tablets are capable of.

Rather than watching this entertaining ad and thinking, “Wow, so that’s what an emoji would look like if it were crushed,” because this is the internet, there’s widespread outrage, with many passionately posting statements like, “Steve Jobs would never have approved this.”

Indeed, if you take social media posts as face value, Crush! might be Apple’s most controversial ad yet.

Check out a selection of angry social posts below:

I’m rarely baffled by the public response to anything, but this is an exception to that rule. I get it: real instruments, physical books, camera lenses and more are great. There’s a concrete sense of tangibility that a device like the iPad can’t replicate, regardless of how powerful, thin or capable it is. And in the age of AI where executives across various industries feel art created by human beings is no longer important, I can see why this ad may have triggered a negative response from many.

But isn’t this also Steve Jobs’ original pitch for the iPhone: a device that’s an iPod, a mobile phone and an internet browser. This ad is just a clever extension of that concept presented in a different, more engaging way.

Plus, watching things get crushed is entertaining. There are more important things in the world to get mad about than a clever advertisement from the world’s most valuable company.

Source: Apple

MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.

