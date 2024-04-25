Tesla lowers prices on almost all of its vehicles in Canada

After revealing a new Performance trim Model 3, Tesla has dropped the prices on a majority of its fleet in Canada.

The Model 3 now starts at $50,990, a $3,000 discount over its previous price. This is the second Model 3 price cut in four months. The Long Range model has the same $3,000 discount, bringing it down to $60,990.

The Model Y is down to $53,00o, a smaller $1,000 discount compared to the Model 3. All the other Model Y trim prices are cut by $1,000 as well.

All of the Model 3 and Model Y cars are eligible for Canada’s federal EV tax credit and numerous provincial credits.

If you want one of the higher-end Teslas, they’ve also dropped in price by $2,000 each. This brings the lowest price for the Model S down to $97,990 and the Model X to $107,990.

Source: Tesla Via: iPhone in Canada