fbpx
News

Tesla lowers prices on almost all of its vehicles in Canada

Sorry for anyone that wants a Cybertruck - it's still overpriced

Brad Bennett
Apr 25, 202412:43 PM EDT 2 comments

After revealing a new Performance trim Model 3, Tesla has dropped the prices on a majority of its fleet in Canada.

The Model 3 now starts at $50,990, a $3,000 discount over its previous price. This is the second Model 3 price cut in four months. The Long Range model has the same $3,000 discount, bringing it down to $60,990.

The Model Y is down to $53,00o, a smaller $1,000 discount compared to the Model 3. All the other Model Y trim prices are cut by $1,000 as well.

All of the Model 3 and Model Y cars are eligible for Canada’s federal EV tax credit and numerous provincial credits.

If you want one of the higher-end Teslas, they’ve also dropped in price by $2,000 each. This brings the lowest price for the Model S down to $97,990 and the Model X to $107,990.

Source: Tesla Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

Deals

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations offering Nintendo Switch games for 50 percent

News

Prime Video Canada to become home of Monday night NHL games for 2024-25 season

News

Google delays third-party cookie ban in Chrome yet again

News

Bell launches 10 English and French FAST channels

Comments