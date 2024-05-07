Apple announces new Pencil Pro with haptics and squeeze feature

At Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ spring event, the company announced the all-new Apple Pencil Pro.

The Apple Pencil Pro features a squeeze function that lets users bring up a tool palette, offering options like erase, undo and more. The squeeze features haptic feedback, so you know when it’s activated.

There’s also a new ‘Roll’ gesture that uses a gyroscope to let users change the size, brush shape, and even colour automatically. This feature is supported by a new version of the ProCreate app.

And finally, the Apple Pencil Pro now supports ‘Find My’ in case you’ve misplaced it.

The Apple Pencil Pro works with the new M4 iPad Pro and the new iPad Air. The Apple Pencil Pro is available for pre-order now and costs $169.

All of our Apple ‘Let Loose’ iPad event content can be found here.