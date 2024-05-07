Apple’s AirTag now on sale on Amazon for the month

Apple’s AirTag is currently on sale at Amazon Canada.
You can grab the 1 pack Apple AirTag for $29, $10 off the original price. The four-pack, on the other hand, is available for $107.99 instead of its original price of $129.99.
I love Apple’s AirTags and I use them all the time as I’m constantly losing everything. I have an AirTag attached to my keys and inside my wallet, and I never lose them anymore.
According to RedFlagDeals, the promotion is available until May 31st.
You can learn about how Apple’s AirTags have changed my life, here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
