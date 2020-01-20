Ontario government invests $35 million in broadband pilot for rural communities

The Ontario government is working with federal partners to provide an investment of nearly $35 million for a broadband pilot in rural communities.
The investment is going to the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) project. It’s a not-for-profit corporation focused on improving connectivity in Southwestern Ontario, Caledon and the Niagara region by 2021.
SWIFT is now taking the next step by awarding contracts to successful bidders to bring better broadband service to three counties in Southwestern Ontario.
“This investment will help SWIFT move forward on projects that will provide broadband access to approximately 11,000 more homes and businesses across Norfolk, Wellington and Lambton counties,” said Ernie Hardeman, the Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, in a press release.
Ontario is supporting the SWIFT project by committing up to $63.7 million in funding toward the total project costs of more than $190 million. It is doing so as part of its Broadband and Cellular Action Plan, which aims to help expand broadband and cellular access to rural, remote and northern communities.
