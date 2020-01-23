Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Ryerson University launches Cybersecurity Accelerator

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, a corporation at Ryerson University, is launching the ‘Catalyst Cyber Accelerator’ program to help cybersecurity companies grow.
The university-owned not-for-profit corporation is launching the program in partnership with DMZ, which is a Toronto-based tech accelerator company that helps startups grow.
The program will provide guidance and mentorship to cybersecurity companies. It aims to provide growth strategies and resources to support cybersecurity scale-ups and help them be successful now and in the long term. The project is being supported by Rogers Communications, Government of Canada, RBC and Amazon Web Services.
Over the next two months, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and DMZ will embark on a national recruitment roadshow, hosting info sessions for cyber-related scale-up companies in cities across the country.
Applications are currently open for entry into the first cohort, which will begin in May. You can learn more about the Catalyst Cyber Accelerator here.
