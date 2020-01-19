12 Canadian companies featured in 2020 Global Cleantech list

Twelve Canadian companies have been named to the 2020 Global Cleantech list, which is an annual list of the world’s top 100 cleantech companies.
Canada has more companies on this year’s list than any other country after the United States. All of the companies are looking to help mitigate the climate crisis and to grow the global economy.
The Global Cleantech 100 recognizes the most innovative initiatives that look to tackle the most pressing environmental issues. More than 13,000 companies were considered for the list this year.
“The Canadian companies on the 2020 Global Cleantech list are taking big swings at climate change by reducing emissions and reversing the harm we’ve already done,” said Jon Dogterom, senior vice-president of Venture Services at MaRS, in a press release.
Below are the 12 Canadian companies that made the list:
1. Axine Water Technologies
2. Carbicrete
3. Carbon Engineering
4. CarbonCure Technologies
5. Ecobee
6. Enbala Power Networks
7. GaN Systems
8. Inventys (now Svante)
9. Li-Cycle
10. Minesense Technologies
11. Opus One Solutions
12. Semios
You can learn more about the Canadian companies that made the list here.
Comments