Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra leak reveals stainless steel variant

Samsung plans to officially unveil the Galaxy S20 series in less than a month, but unfortunately for the company, its handsets keep getting leaked.
A new leak from XDA Developer’s 18-year-old writer Max Weinbach reveals a little more details about Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra handset.
Galaxy S20 Ultra. Stainless Steel.
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 22, 2020
Reportedly the S20 Ultra will feature a stainless steel variant.
Last year, Samsung launched a variant of the Galaxy S10+ with a ceramic body. This stainless steel variant would likely be a premium version similar to the previous ceramic S10+.
While some people in the comments wondered about how heavy the handset will be with the stainless steel and 5,000mAh battery, Weinbach says it’ll be lighter than Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Weinbach is responsible for tons of other Samsung S20 leaks, such as the U.S. and European pricing of the Galaxy S20 series, a video of the S20+ and more.
While the name previously leaked, yesterday MobileSyrup confirmed that Samsung will forego the S11 branding for ‘S20,’ according to a Canadian government database listing.
Source: Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach)
