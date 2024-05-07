fbpx
Here’s Canadian pricing for Apple’s new iPad Air, iPad Pro and more

The tech giant also revealed a new Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro for its latest tablets

Bradly Shankar
May 7, 2024
iPad Pro white

Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ hardware event has come to an end, offering a look at the newest iPads and their accessories.

In particular, the company showed off its next-gen iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro. For a full breakdown of Canadian pricing for these products, keep on reading.

iPad Air 11-inch

iPad Air 13-inch

iPad Pro

It’s worth noting that you can add nano-texture glass to 1TB and 2TB Pro models for an additional $150.

Magic Keyboard

Pencil Pro

It’s also worth noting that Apple has dropped the price of its base-level 10th-gen iPads by $100.

We’ll have more on the new iPad products in the coming days.

Image credit: Apple

Image credit: Apple

Comments