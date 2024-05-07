Here’s Canadian pricing for Apple’s new iPad Air, iPad Pro and more

Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ hardware event has come to an end, offering a look at the newest iPads and their accessories.
In particular, the company showed off its next-gen iPad Air, iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard and Pencil Pro. For a full breakdown of Canadian pricing for these products, keep on reading.
iPad Air 11-inch
- iPad Air 11-inch 128GB (Wi-Fi) — $799
- iPad Air 11-inch 128GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $999
- iPad Air 11-inch 256GB (Wi-Fi) — $949
- iPad Air 11-inch 256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $1149
- iPad Air 11-inch 512GB (Wi-Fi) — $1229
- iPad Air 11-inch 512GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $1429
- iPad Air 11-inch 1TB (Wi-Fi) — $1509
- iPad Air 11-inch 1TB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $1709
iPad Air 13-inch
- iPad Air 13-inch 128GB (Wi-Fi) — $1099
- iPad Air 13-inch 128GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $1299
- iPad Air 13-inch 256GB (Wi-Fi) — $1249
- iPad Air 13-inch 256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $1449
- iPad Air 13-inch 512GB (Wi-Fi) — $1529
- iPad Air 13-inch 512GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $1729
- iPad Air 13-inch 1TB (Wi-Fi) — $1809
- iPad Air 13-inch 1TB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $2009
iPad Pro
- iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB (Wi-Fi) — $1399
- iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $1679
- iPad Pro 11-inch 512GB (Wi-Fi) — $1679
- iPad Pro 11-inch 512GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $1959
- iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB (Wi-Fi) — $2229
- iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $2509
- iPad Pro 11-inch 2TB (Wi-Fi) — $2779
- iPad Pro 11-inch 2TB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $3059
- iPad Pro 13-inch 256GB (Wi-Fi) — $1799
- iPad Pro 13-inch 256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $2079
- iPad Pro 13-inch 512GB (Wi-Fi) — $2079
- iPad Pro 13-inch 512GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $2359
- iPad Pro 13-inch 1TB (Wi-Fi) — $2629
- iPad Pro 13-inch 1TB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $2909
- iPad Pro 13-inch 2TB (Wi-Fi) — $3179
- iPad Pro 13-inch 2TB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) — $3459
It’s worth noting that you can add nano-texture glass to 1TB and 2TB Pro models for an additional $150.
Magic Keyboard
- Magic Keyboard 11-inch — $399
- Magic Keyboard 13-inch — $449
Pencil Pro
- Apple Pencil Pro — $169
It’s also worth noting that Apple has dropped the price of its base-level 10th-gen iPads by $100.
We’ll have more on the new iPad products in the coming days.
Image credit: Apple
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.