Where to stream the new Doctor Who in Canada

A new Doctor is here.

On Friday, May 10th, Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) will take over as the fifteenth incarnation of the iconic British time traveller in a new BBC series. Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) joins him as the latest companion, Ruby Sunday.

As part of BBC’s deal with Disney, the new Doctor Who will stream on Disney+ everywhere outside of the U.K., including Disney+ Canada. New episodes will hit Disney+ every Friday at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Check out the trailer for the Gatwa-led Doctor Who below:

Image credit: BBC