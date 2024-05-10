fbpx
Where to stream the new Doctor Who in Canada

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor in the new series

Bradly Shankar
May 10, 20248:03 AM EDT 0 comments
Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa

A new Doctor is here.

On Friday, May 10th, Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) will take over as the fifteenth incarnation of the iconic British time traveller in a new BBC series. Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) joins him as the latest companion, Ruby Sunday.

As part of BBC’s deal with Disney, the new Doctor Who will stream on Disney+ everywhere outside of the U.K., including Disney+ Canada. New episodes will hit Disney+ every Friday at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Check out the trailer for the Gatwa-led Doctor Who below:

Meanwhile, a full round-up of what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in May can be found here.

Image credit: BBC

