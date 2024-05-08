Amazon is about to bring even more ads to Prime Video

Amazon will soon introduce more ads to its Prime Video streaming service.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed that three new ad formats will come to Prime Video later this year on platforms with “remote-enabled capabilities.” These will be an expansion of the ads that the service introduced in February to its service, requiring everyone to pay an additional $2.99/month to remove them.

The three new ad formats are as follows:

Shoppable carousel ads — Users can browse and purchase related products on Amazon during ad breaks, with the ad automatically pausing to allow for shopping

Interactive pause ads — When content is paused, a translucent ad featuring brand messaging and imagery along with an ‘Add to Cart’ and ‘Learn More’ overlay will appear for further engagement

Interactive brand trivia ads — Advertisers will be able to create ads that offer entertaining ways of informing Prime Video users about their brands, including ways to let them unlock rewards

Essentially, we’re going to get ads within ads on Prime Video, and the platform will even automatically pause to give you more time to view them. Naturally, this will only push more people to pay the extra $2.99/month to remove ads or, perhaps, even stop using the service entirely. On the flip side, this is fortunately only limited to Prime Video platforms that support remotes — at least for now.

Interestingly, though, Amazon claims that Prime Video “has an average monthly ad-supported reach of over 200 million global customers.” While Amazon doesn’t divulge Prime membership figures, the service reportedly has over 200 million paying subscribers, suggesting that the majority of people are still seeing ads.

A specific rollout window for these new ad formats wasn’t confirmed, but it will be interesting to see how much they’ll end up driving people to the $2.99/month add-on.

Source: Amazon Via: The Verge