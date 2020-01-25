Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [January 20 — 26]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
Additionally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Lying and Stealing
Two thieves plot one last heist before getting out of the game.
Lying and Stealing was directed by Matt Aselton (Gigantic) and stars Theo James (Underworld) and Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl).
Original theatrical release date: July 12th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 23rd, 2020
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent
Stream Lying and Stealing here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime subscription, which is priced at $79 CAD/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
The Fall of the American Empire
Based on a 2010 shooting in Old Montreal, this Canadian crime thriller follows a Montreal armed robber as he finds two bags of money and struggles with what to do with them.
The Fall of the American Empire was written and directed by Deschambault, Quebec’s Denys Arcand (The Barbarian Invasions) and stars Trois-Rivières, Quebec’s Alexandre Landry (Gabrielle), Rigaud, Quebec’s Maxim Roy (Shadowhunters) and Rémy Girard (Incendies). The film was shot in Montreal.
Original theatrical release date: June 28th, 2018
Crave release date: January 23rd, 2020
Genre: Crime thriller
Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 59 percent
Stream The Fall of the American Empire here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Following the events of 2014’s Godzilla, humans must rely on Godzilla to stop King Ghidorah, Rodan and the other Titans from destroying the Earth.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters was co-written and directed by Michael Dougherty (Krampus) and stars Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights), Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). Nelson, B.C.’s Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) also has a small role.
It’s worth noting that both Godzilla films, as well as 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, are all part of the MonsterVerse and all lead into this November’s Godzilla vs. Kong.
Original theatrical release date: May 31st, 2019
Crave release date: January 23rd, 2020
Genre: Monster
Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 42 percent
Stream Godzilla: King of the Monsters here. Note that a $19.98 Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote
After around 30 years, co-writer and director Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote has been released. The film follows a disillusioned advertising executive who gradually becomes unable to tell dreams from reality.
The film stars Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) and Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl).
Original theatrical release date: April 10th, 2019 (one night theatrical event)
Crave release date: January 24th, 2020
Genre: Adventure-comedy
Runtime: 2 hours, 12 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent
Stream The Man Who Killed Don Quixote here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Shrill (Season 2)
An overweight young woman who struggles to balance her job, boss and love life when being told she’s not good enough due to her weight.
The series is based on Lindy West’s Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman and stars Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Plebs), Luka Jones (Best Friends Forever) and John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).
It’s worth noting that Toronto-raised Lorne Michaels (Saturday Night Live) is an executive producer on Shrill.
Hulu/Crave release date: January 24th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 23 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
Stream Shrill Season 2 here.
Star Trek: Picard
Eighteen years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, former U.S.S. Enterprise captain Jean-Luc Picard deals with the loss of Commander Data and the destruction of the planet Romulus.
Notably, the series reunites many of the The Next Generation‘s stars for the first time in many years, including Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and Jeri Ryan.
Picard is based on Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek franchise and was created by Akiva Goldsman (A Beautiful Mind), Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay), Kirsten Beyer (Star Trek: Discovery) and Alex Kurtzman (2009’s Star Trek).
Original CBS/CTV Sci-Fi broadcast date: January 23rd, 2020 (premiere, new episodes every Thursday)
Crave release date: January 24th, 2020
Genre: Sci-fi
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
Stream Star Trek: Picard here.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) [Netflix Original]
Sabrina navigates a sinister new normal with the help of Greendale’s bravest allies.
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is adapted from Archie Comics’ Sabrina series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale) and stars Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Ross Lynch (Austin & Ally) and Lucy Davis (The Office).
Netflix Canada release date: January 24th, 2020
Genre: Supernatural horror
Runtime: Eight episodes (57 to 61 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 here.
Family Reunion (Part 2) [Netflix Original]
A family of six travels from Seattle, Washington to Columbus, Georgia for a large family reunion.
Family Reunion was created by Meg DeLoatch (Family Matters) and stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister), Anthony Alabi (former Miami Dolphins player), Talia Jackson (Raised by Wolves), Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Criminal Minds), Cameron J. Wright (Sofia the First) and Jordyn Raya James (Bet on Your Baby).
Netflix Canada release date: January 20th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Nine episodes (24 to 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Family Reunion Part 2 here.
October Faction [Netflix Original]
Based on Steven Niles and Damien Worm’s comic of the same name, October Faction follows parents who hunt monsters while trying to raise twins.
The series was created by Toronto-raised Damian Kindler (Stargate SG-1) and stars Toronto’s Tamara Taylor (Bones), Peterborough, Ontario’s J.C. Mackenzie (Vinyl), Aurora Burghart (Sex Education) and Gabriel Darku (Impulse).
October Faction was filmed in Cambridge, Ontario.
Netflix Canada release date: January 22nd, 2020
Genre: Fantasy
Runtime: 10 episodes (39 to 49 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream October Faction here.
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak [Netflix Original]
A docuseries profiling the doctors on the front lines of the battle against influenza.
Netflix Canada release date: January 22nd, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Six episodes (41 to 53 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak here.
The Ranch (Part 8) [Netflix Original]
The final episodes of The Ranch are now streaming. The series follows a failed semi-pro football athlete who returns to his Denver home to run a ranch with his family.
The Ranch was created by Don Reo (Everybody Hates Chris) and Jim Patterson (Two and a Half Men) and stars Ashton Kutcher (Punk’d), Sam Elliott (A Star is Born), Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment) and Calgary-born Elisha Cuthbert (24).
Netflix Canada release date: January 24th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (28 to 36 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Ranch Part 8 here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Sound off below!
Image credit: CBS
Comments