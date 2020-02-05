Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S20 event

The official reveal of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 line is just around the corner.

As is typical with the tech giant’s smartphone releases, nearly everything about the new trio of devices has leaked ahead of the South Korean company’s first 2020 Unpacked event. The keynote is set to start streaming at 11am PT/2pm ET on Tuesday, February 11th on Samsung’s YouTube channel and official website.

While we know almost for sure that we’ll see three new flagship S series devices, Samsung is expected to also show off new wireless earbuds, its second foldable smartphone and possibly a smart speaker.

The majority of the information included in this round-up of leaks was pulled from several sources, including Max Weinbach, Ishan Agarwal, Evan Blass, Ben Geskin and Ice Universe.

Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

The Specs

This year Samsung is skipping the S11 and jumping right to the S20 with three new smartphones. The entry-level S series ‘e’ device that debuted last year with the S10e is also being killed off. Instead, this year we’re getting the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This naming convention is similar to how Apple approached the iPhone in 2019, with the iPhone 11 being the entry-level device, and the Pro and Pro Max being the two higher-end options.

Each S20 series device is rumoured to feature slightly different specs. For example, the standard S20 will pack either a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display, with the Galaxy S20+ featuring a 6.7-inch screen and the S20 Ultra measuring in at a massive 6.9-inches. All three smartphones are rumoured to feature Samsung’s AMOLED ‘Infinity-O’ screen technology with a 120Hz refresh rate and a single front-facing, centre-set hole-punch camera cutout.

The 120Hz refresh rate results in smoother scrolling and is a feature we’ve seen in other high-end Android smartphones like the Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, as well as the Asus ROG Phone II. Further, the Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T/7 Pro offer 90Hz displays which, while better than the 60Hz standard, isn’t as good as 120Hz. It’s worth noting that the 120Hz refresh rate won’t be able to run when the S20’s screen is set to WQHD+ resolution according to some rumours.



Other specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 12GB of RAM in the S20/S20+, and 16GB in the S20 Ultra. Regarding battery size, the S20 will reportedly sport 4,000 mAh, with the S20+ featuring a 4,500mAh cell and the S20 Ultra likely sporting a 5,000mAh battery.

Finally, all three of Samsung’s S20 devices are expected to feature 5G connectivity, even in Canada. MobileSyrup uncovered listings for several S20 cases in the Canadian government’s Radio Equipment List (REL) that include 5G in their name.

Adding further fuel to the 5G fire, Joe Natale, Rogers’ CEO, recently stated that the carrier “just finished testing Canada’s first 5G device from Samsung, which will become available in March,” during a recent earnings call.

Samsung later sent the following statement to MobileSyrup regarding Natale’s statement:

“We are focused on being a 5G leader in Canada. Being the first to put 5G in consumers’ hands is one of the ways Samsung will do that.”

To be clear, 5G isn’t yet publically available in Canada, despite Rogers’ recent announcement that it was rolling out the technology. However, when the technology does become publically available here, the S20 will be capable of supporting it.

Camera upgrades

Unlike previous years, Samsung’s S20 series is set to get a significant camera update this time around.

The S20 and S20+ are expected to feature a 12-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The larger S20+ is also getting a 3D-sensing time-of-flight sensor.

The S20 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 48-megapixel periscope camera that’s capable of up to 100x optical/digital zoom through a feature Samsung is calling ‘Space Zoom.’

The phone is also set to have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a time-of-flight or macro sensor as well. The phone’s front-facing shooter measures in at 40-megapixels compared to the 10 megapixels included in the other two S20 devices.

All of these specs should add up to a sizable bump in camera quality for Samsung’s 2020 flagship smartphone line.

The look

Thanks to very legitimate-looking leaked renders, we know that across the board the S20’s design seems to be a mix of last year’s S10 and Note 10.

The phone features a boxier body, a centre-set front-facing shooter and new for this year, a sizable camera bump. While the camera bump looks rather unsightly in renders and leakers, similar to the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4, it’s likely that it will look far better in-person.

Samsung’s S20 series is expected to launch on March 6th. Canadian pricing hasn’t leaked yet, but based on the rumoured price tag in the U.K., the S20 will likely cost roughly $1,110 CAD, with the S20+ costing about $1,242 and the S20 Ultra being priced approximately at $1,567.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is supposed to come in ‘Cosmic Black,’ ‘Cloud Pink,’ and ‘Cloud Blue.’ Further, the S20+ is rumoured to come in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Blue. And lastly, the S20 Ultra will come in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black with a Stainless Steel variant.

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung’s second foldable smartphone effort is poised to be a far better device than the beleaguered Galaxy Fold if recent rumours prove accurate.

The Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s answer to Motorola’s revived Razr, aims to emulate old school clamshell phones by unfolding vertically instead of horizontally like the Galaxy Fold. In a way, the Z Flip sort of looks like Nintendo’s classic Game Boy Advance SP handheld when it is folded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The sleek-looking smartphone is rumoured to feature last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and a new “hideaway hinge” that removes the crease that’s visible when the Galaxy Fold is opened. In an interesting twist, the Z Flip will also feature a 1.05-inch outer screen designed for notifications and the time.

The foldable device is rumoured to feature an ‘Ultra Thin Glass’ display rather than plastic, which should, at least in theory, make the device feel more high-quality and durable. The foldable device will also be able to lock at a 90-degree angle, according to recent rumours.

Other rumoured specs include 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a lack of 5G support and a 3,300mAh battery.

The phone is rumoured to come in ‘Mirror Black’ and ‘Purple’ colours.

What’s unclear is when the Z Flip will be released and if it’s set to make its way to Canada. While the Galaxy Fold did finally make its way here, it was several months after its U.S. release. It’s possible Samsung could adopt a similar strategy with its second foldable smartphone.

Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Home/Home Mini

Samsung’s successor to last year’s Galaxy Buds are tipped to feature improved six-hour battery life, better sound quality, faster charging, but unfortunately no noise-cancelling. The wireless earbuds will almost certainly get announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event next week given the earbuds’ iPhone app was recently accidentally pushed out early.

The Galaxy Home has been nowhere to be found for years now at this point. Samsung’s first Unpacked event of 2020 may be where the Bixby-powered smartphone speaker is shown off for the first time. Some rumours point to Samsung also launched a Galaxy Home Mini, a smaller version of the Galaxy Home.

Image credit: Ishan Agarwal/91mobiles (2), Android Police

Source: Ishan Agarwal @ishanagarwal24, (2), Max Weinbach, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) Samsung, Android Police