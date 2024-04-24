fbpx
Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online adds two N64 racers

There are now 32 games in the Switch Online N64 catalogue

Bradly Shankar
Apr 24, 202412:49 PM EDT 1 comment
N64 Extreme G

Nintendo has added two new N64 racers to its Switch Online service.

The first is Extreme-G, a futuristic motorbike racing game that actually debuted a year before the better-known F-Zero X. The other, Iggy’s Reckin’ Balls, is a racing platformer that tasks you with reaching the top of a tower before your opponents.

Check out both games in action in this trailer from Nintendo:

With the addition of these two games, the number of titles in the Switch Online’s N64 catalogue has hit 32 in the West.

A base Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $4.99/month or $24.99/year, although the $63.99/year Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership is required for N64 games.

Image credit: Nintendo

Related Articles

Gaming

Valve’s new Steam policy addresses refund loophole

Gaming

Modders get GTA V running on Nintendo Switch, but it’s rough

Reviews

Stellar Blade is the most stimulating game of the year

Gaming

PlayStation scavenger hunt offers special edition Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Presto cards

Comments