Reddit is back online [Update]

Update 25/04/2024 at 1:47pm ET: Reddit appears to be back online now. The original story follows below.

Reddit appears to be down as users struggle to load posts and other content on the popular social media platform.

Navigating to the Reddit home page pulls up a message saying, “Oops, something went wrong, please try again later.” Additionally, search features aren’t working, and communities aren’t accessible. Others are seeing some crazy error messages, like the one pictured below.

The problems seem to impact both the website and app.

Downdetector shows reports about Reddit issues began spiking around 12:21pm ET/9:12am PT. The site’s live outage map shows problems concentrated around major urban centres in Canada.

Update 25/04/2024 at 1:31pm ET: Added a photo of Reddit’s errors on mobile.