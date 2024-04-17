Is this a real Drake song or AI? Only time will tell

AI is making it pretty difficult to know what’s real and what’s fake.

In the latest iteration of this ongoing saga, fans of the Canadian pop star/rapper Drake are debating whether a recently leaked diss track is real or an AI-created hoax.

🚨BREAKING🚨 DRAKE DISS TRACK LEAKED. He was talking crazy‼️🔥 #Drake pic.twitter.com/CkYpzsZGKz — Nothing But Sports (@NBSCENTRAL) April 13, 2024

The track called “Push Ups” targets both Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin and even tells the latter to “Shut your ho ass up and make some drums.”

Drake hasn’t taken credit for the song, but he’s made references in Instagram stories and even posted an AI deepfake of Metro Boomin replacing Nick Cannon in a clip from the film Drumline.

It’s still unclear if Champagne Papi is behind this song, but hopefully, he’ll come forward and take official credit for the track in order to put the issue to rest.

Source: @NBSCENTRAL Via: The Verge