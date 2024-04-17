fbpx
News

Is this a real Drake song or AI? Only time will tell

Champagne Papi is at it again... or is he?

Dean Daley
Apr 17, 20243:11 PM EDT 0 comments

AI is making it pretty difficult to know what’s real and what’s fake.

In the latest iteration of this ongoing saga, fans of the Canadian pop star/rapper Drake are debating whether a recently leaked diss track is real or an AI-created hoax.

The track called “Push Ups” targets both Kendrick Lamar and Metro Boomin and even tells the latter to “Shut your ho ass up and make some drums.”

Drake hasn’t taken credit for the song, but he’s made references in Instagram stories and even posted an AI deepfake of Metro Boomin replacing Nick Cannon in a clip from the film Drumline.

It’s still unclear if Champagne Papi is behind this song, but hopefully, he’ll come forward and take official credit for the track in order to put the issue to rest.

Source: @NBSCENTRAL Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Loved the Fallout TV series? All of the games are on sale right now

News

Apple’s For All Mankind gets Season 5 renewal, spin-off series

Deals

Save $300 on iPad Air (2022) at The Source until April 24

News

Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Apr. 18 – 24]

Comments