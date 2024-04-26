More Google Pixel 8a renders shared online

Renders of Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a have leaked again, this time courtesy of veteran leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks).

Renders of the Pixel 8a have leaked extensively already, so there isn’t much new here. Blass’ posts on the website, better known as Twitter, show off all four colours of the upcoming handset, as well as what the phones look like from the front.

We can also see the new wallpapers coming on the phones, with each colour getting a mineral wallpaper of a matching shade, similar to the wallpapers on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

From past leaks, we already know that the Pixel 8a will include the Tensor G3 chip, albeit a slightly worse version. The phone is also expected to include a 4,500mAh battery with 27W wired charging and 64-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras.

Source: Evan Blass Via: Android Authority