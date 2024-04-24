fbpx
Resources

New on CBC Gem: May 2024

Highlights include Penny Dreadful season 3, Parasite, and more

Dean Daley
Apr 24, 20247:30 PM EDT 0 comments

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in May.

Highlights include Penny Dreadful season 3, Parasite, and more.

Read on for the full list:

May 1st

  • Nadiya’s Simple Spices
  • Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV
  • Iris

May 3rd

  • Penny Dreadful: Season 3
  • Escape to the Country: Season 30

May 8th

  • Avoidance: Season 2

May 10th

  • Animal Control: Season 2

May 12th

  • The Borgias: Season 2

May 15th

  • Parasite

May 17th

  • Name Me Lawand
  • Boat Story
  • Boyhood

May 24th

  • Better Date Than Never: Season 1
  • Dinosaur
  • Ness Murby: Transcending

May 29th

  • Sort Out Your Life: Season 1

May 31st

  • Hop

Sneak Peek at June

  • Bear’s Lair
  • Junior Baking Show: Season 9
  • Please Like Me

CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOSCBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Find out what came to CBC Gem in April here.

Image credit: Neon

Related Articles

Resources

How to open ‘7z’ files on your iPhone

Resources

Where to stream Sonic spin-off series Knuckles in Canada

Resources

New on Netflix Canada: May 2024

Resources

Here’s a bunch of samurai movies and shows to stream after Shōgun

Comments