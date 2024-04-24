New on CBC Gem: May 2024

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows coming to its Gem streaming service in May.

Highlights include Penny Dreadful season 3, Parasite, and more.

Read on for the full list:

May 1st

Nadiya’s Simple Spices

Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV

Iris

May 3rd

Penny Dreadful: Season 3

Escape to the Country: Season 30

May 8th

Avoidance: Season 2

May 10th

Animal Control: Season 2

May 12th

The Borgias: Season 2

May 15th

Parasite

May 17th

Name Me Lawand

Boat Story

Boyhood

May 24th

Better Date Than Never: Season 1

Dinosaur

Ness Murby: Transcending

May 29th

Sort Out Your Life: Season 1

May 31st

Hop

Sneak Peek at June

Bear’s Lair

Junior Baking Show: Season 9

Please Like Me

CBC Gem is available on Roku, Apple TV, Xbox, Android and iOS. CBC Gem is free with ads, while an ad-free ‘Premium’ subscription is available for $4.99/month.

Image credit: Neon