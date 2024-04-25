fbpx
4 Fitbit models are up to 46% off right now

The Fitbit Versa 4 for is on sale for $188.98 (save 27%) right now

Apr 25, 20242:29 PM EDT 0 comments

Do you really need a smartwatch? Probably not, but if you’re interested in tracking and managing your sleep, stress, steps, heart rate, payments, and mindfulness, there’s no less-intrusive way.

And if you care specifically about accuracy of health metrics, duration of battery life, and overall value, Fitbit smartwatches consistently comes out as a top choice. And that’s especially true for the four models that are on sale at Amazon Canada right now:

Fitbit Versa 4 for $188.98 (save 27%)

Fitbit Charge 6 for $169.95 (save 23%)

Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69.95 (save 46%)

Fitbit Sense 2 for $268.98 (save 18%)

