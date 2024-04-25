New on Crave: May 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in May.

Highlights include Crave Original series Bellefleur, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Shoresy Season 3 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 9.

Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.

May 1st

Stop Making Sense

Boogie Nights

May 2nd

Turtles All The Way Down

Selena + Restaurant: Seasons 1, Episodes 1-2

Hacks: Season 3, Episodes 1-2

May 3rd

12 Disasters of Christmas

Arctic Blast

Behemoth

Caravaggio’s Shadow

Christmas Icetastrophe

Collision Earth

Ice Quake

Independence Daysaster

Metal Tornado

One Day As A Lion

Polar Storm

Sick Girl

Snowglobe Christmas

Stonehenge Apocalypse

Super Storm

The Fifth Element

The Green Knight

Twister Valley

High Country: Season 1

Hairspray — Starz

Hitch — Starz

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion — Starz

Sons of Summer — Starz

The Vow — Starz

May 6th

Solaris

May 8th

City of Angels

May 9th

Cool Hand Luke

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: Season 2, Episodes 1-2

May 10th

The Chi: Season 6B

Daddy Day Camp

Desperation Road

Sniper G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team

Four Weddings and a Funeral — Starz

Moulin Rouge! — Starz

Showgirls — Starz

The Engineer — Starz

Wonder Woman — Starz

The Expend4bles

May 11th

Nikki Glaser: Some Day You’ll Die @10pm ET

May 15th

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Caddyshack

May 16th

Bellefleur: Season 1, Episodes 1-2

May 17th

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 9: Episodes 1-2

Saw X

Metal Shifters

Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse

Earthstorm

The Philadelphia Experiment

Swarmed

Termination Point

Toxic Skies

Beyond Lochness

Doomsday Prophecy

Malibu Shark Attack

Storm Cell

Storm Seekers

Two Sinners and a Mule

Strange Way of Life

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Starz

The Abyss — Starz

May 18th

How the West Was Fun

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

May 20th

Stax: Soulsville U.S.A.: Season 1, Episodes 1-4 @9pm ET

May 21st

This Is the End

The Lost Boys

May 22nd

Wedding Crashers

May 23rd

The Witches of Eastwick

May 24

Boston Strangler

Shoresy: Season 3, Episodes 1-2

Country Strong — Starz

Race For Glory: Audi Vs. Lancia — Starz

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) — Starz

Silence of the Lambs — Starz

Moonstruck — Starz

May 26th

The Lost Boys

May 29th

Moviecrash, Moviepass @9pm ET

May 31st

The Pursuit of Happiness

Total Recall (2012)

Theater Camp

There’s Something in the Barn

The Rookie: Season 6

How the Gringo Stole Christmas — Starz

