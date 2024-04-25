New on Crave: May 2024

Bell has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Crave service in May.
Highlights include Crave Original series Bellefleur, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Shoresy Season 3 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 9.
Read on for a full breakdown of everything coming to Crave this month.
May 1st
- Stop Making Sense
- Boogie Nights
May 2nd
- Turtles All The Way Down
- Selena + Restaurant: Seasons 1, Episodes 1-2
- Hacks: Season 3, Episodes 1-2
May 3rd
- 12 Disasters of Christmas
- Arctic Blast
- Behemoth
- Caravaggio’s Shadow
- Christmas Icetastrophe
- Collision Earth
- Ice Quake
- Independence Daysaster
- Metal Tornado
- One Day As A Lion
- Polar Storm
- Sick Girl
- Snowglobe Christmas
- Stonehenge Apocalypse
- Super Storm
- The Fifth Element
- The Green Knight
- Twister Valley
- High Country: Season 1
- Hairspray — Starz
- Hitch — Starz
- Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion — Starz
- Sons of Summer — Starz
- The Vow — Starz
May 6th
- Solaris
May 8th
- City of Angels
May 9th
- Cool Hand Luke
- Pretty Little Liars: Summer School: Season 2, Episodes 1-2
May 10th
- The Chi: Season 6B
- Daddy Day Camp
- Desperation Road
- Sniper G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team
- Four Weddings and a Funeral — Starz
- Moulin Rouge! — Starz
- Showgirls — Starz
- The Engineer — Starz
- Wonder Woman — Starz
- The Expend4bles
May 11th
- Nikki Glaser: Some Day You’ll Die @10pm ET
May 15th
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
- Caddyshack
May 16th
- Bellefleur: Season 1, Episodes 1-2
May 17th
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 9: Episodes 1-2
- Saw X
- Metal Shifters
- Zodiac: Signs of the Apocalypse
- Earthstorm
- The Philadelphia Experiment
- Swarmed
- Termination Point
- Toxic Skies
- Beyond Lochness
- Doomsday Prophecy
- Malibu Shark Attack
- Storm Cell
- Storm Seekers
- Two Sinners and a Mule
- Strange Way of Life
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – Starz
- The Abyss — Starz
May 18th
- How the West Was Fun
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
May 20th
- Stax: Soulsville U.S.A.: Season 1, Episodes 1-4 @9pm ET
May 21st
- This Is the End
- The Lost Boys
May 22nd
- Wedding Crashers
May 23rd
- The Witches of Eastwick
May 24
- Boston Strangler
- Shoresy: Season 3, Episodes 1-2
- Country Strong — Starz
- Race For Glory: Audi Vs. Lancia — Starz
- White Men Can’t Jump (1992) — Starz
- Silence of the Lambs — Starz
- Moonstruck — Starz
May 26th
- The Lost Boys
May 29th
- Moviecrash, Moviepass @9pm ET
May 31st
- The Pursuit of Happiness
- Total Recall (2012)
- Theater Camp
- There’s Something in the Barn
- The Rookie: Season 6
- How the Gringo Stole Christmas — Starz
Image credit: Lionsgate