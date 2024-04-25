fbpx
Google might release a stylus and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet

These accessories might appear at Google I/O on May 14th

Dean Daley
Apr 25, 20247:30 PM EDT 0 comments

Google might soon release a stylus and keyboard for its Pixel Tablet. This leak comes from @MysteryLupin, who has shared several leaks about the upcoming tablet.

Reportedly, Google will re-launch the Pixel Tablet without a dock and sell a new style and Bluetooth keyboard, which will come in about €100 ($146.56 CAD). Lupin also indicates that the accessories will come in Hazel and Porcelain.

We might see these accessories at Google I/O on May 14th. Apple will launch new iPads on May 7th, about a week before Google releases its devices.

Google may launch a new Pixel Tablet alongside the Pixel 8a at the event.

Source: @MysteryLupin

