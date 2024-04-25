Google might release a stylus and keyboard for the Pixel Tablet

Google might soon release a stylus and keyboard for its Pixel Tablet. This leak comes from @MysteryLupin, who has shared several leaks about the upcoming tablet.

It's pure coincidence that Apple delayed their iPad launch to three days before Google will “relaunch” the Pixel Tablet (without dock) together with a Pen and Bluetooth Keyboard. Both will come for around €100 in Hazel and Porcelain🍊 https://t.co/7ZDT4DpPcd — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) April 24, 2024

Reportedly, Google will re-launch the Pixel Tablet without a dock and sell a new style and Bluetooth keyboard, which will come in about €100 ($146.56 CAD). Lupin also indicates that the accessories will come in Hazel and Porcelain.

We might see these accessories at Google I/O on May 14th. Apple will launch new iPads on May 7th, about a week before Google releases its devices.

Google may launch a new Pixel Tablet alongside the Pixel 8a at the event.

Source: @MysteryLupin