Microsoft thinks Windows on ARM can beat Apple Silicon: report

This year could be a big one for Microsoft, Surface and Windows on ARM. Or it could be a massive disappointment — time will tell. Microsoft, at least, thinks things will go its way this year and that Windows laptops running on ARM chips will finally be able to contend with Apple’s M-series chips.

Specifically, The Verge reports that sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans claim the company is confident its new Surface laptops, expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips, can beat Apple’s M3 MacBook Air.

In fact, Microsoft is reportedly so confident in Qualcomm’s chips that it planned several demos to show how the processors will outperform the M3 MacBook Air. Microsoft apparently thinks the chips will outperform the M3 in both CPU performance and AI-accelerated tasks.

Moreover, internal documentation viewed by The Verge includes claims from Microsoft that new Windows AI PCs will have “faster app emulation than Rosetta 2.” Rosetta 2 was the compatibility later used by Apple to run apps compiled for Intel processors to run on Apple’s ARM-based M chips.

Both of these claims are quite significant. First, Qualcomm’s laptop chips have mostly failed to impress for years, but the Snapdragon X Elite seems set to change that. And, judging by various rumours and reports going around, it seems like it might actually happen this time. Meanwhile, Windows on ARM has struggled for years, partially because of inadequate chips and partially because of app emulation. Microsoft did launch x64 app emulation for Windows 11 over two years ago, but it hasn’t been as seamless as Rosetta. Plus, many Windows apps haven’t bothered launching ARM64 variants — Google only just released an ARM64 version of Chrome for Windows on ARM devices, perhaps signalling that the X Elite will live up to the hype.

New Surface devices with big focus on AI

The Verge also shared more details on upcoming Surface devices and new AI features, some of which reiterates what we already know. Microsoft is planning to launch consumer models of the Surface Pro 10 and Laptop 6 sporting Snapdragon X Elite processors. The company previously announced business versions of the devices sporting Intel’s Core Ultra CPUs.

Microsoft reportedly internally calls the devices running on the X Elite “next-gen AI Copilot PCs,” differentiating them from devices running on the latest chips from AMD or Intel. These AI PCs will get access to new AI-powered Windows features first, notably the oft-rumoured AI Explorer app that allegedely will allow users to “retrieve anything you’ve ever seen or done on your device.”

AI Explorer reportedly works like the timeline feature from Windows 10, but instead of relying on developers, it uses the neural processing unit (NPU) to scan a timeline of events, allowing AI Explorer to work with any Windows app.

Another AI feature in the works would improve video streaming on these “next-gen” AI PCs. These PCs would also have access to Windows Studio Effects to add background blur to video calls, the ability to create images with AI for free, and allow Copilot to access the context of users’ PCs for improved prompts and answers.

Microsoft is set to unveil its AI PCs at an event on May 20th ahead of the company’s annual Build developers conference. The company reportedly has a vision of a “Copilot for every person,” hearkening back to the “PC in every home” vision for Windows. Microsoft allegedly expects about half of new Windows devices will run AI-capable chips by the end of 2026.

