fbpx
Resources

New on Hayu Canada: May 2024

Check out what's coming to Hayu this May

Dean Daley
Apr 25, 20247:30 AM EDT 0 comments

NBCUniversal has revealed all of the new content coming to Hayu, its reality TV-focused streaming service, in May.

Read on for the full list:

What’s new

  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 14 — Sunday, May 5th at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Continuing Series

  • Below Deck: Season 11 — Mondays at 10pm ET/7pm PT
  • Snapped: Season 33 — Mondays
  • Watch What Happens Live: Season 21 — Tuesdays to Saturdays
  • Vanderpump Rules: Season 11 — Tuesdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT
  • The Valley: Season 1 — Tuesdays at 10pm ET/7pm PT
  • Top Chef: Season 21 — Wednesdays at 10:15pm ET/7:15pm PT
  • Summer House: Season 8 — Thursdays at 10pm ET/7pm PT
  • Kill or Be Killed: Season 1 — Sundays
  • The Real Housewives of Chesire: Season 17 — Sundays

Hayu is available to stream on Hayu.com, on iOS and AndroidApple TVAmazon Fire TVAndroid TVChromecastXbox and other major platforms. It costs $6.99/month in Canada.

Image Credit: Hayu

Related Articles

Resources

New on CBC Gem: May 2024

Resources

How to open ‘7z’ files on your iPhone

Resources

Where to stream Sonic spin-off series Knuckles in Canada

Resources

New on Netflix Canada: May 2024

Comments