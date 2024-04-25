New on Hayu Canada: May 2024

NBCUniversal has revealed all of the new content coming to Hayu, its reality TV-focused streaming service, in May.
Read on for the full list:
What’s new
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 14 — Sunday, May 5th at 9pm ET/6pm PT
Continuing Series
- Below Deck: Season 11 — Mondays at 10pm ET/7pm PT
- Snapped: Season 33 — Mondays
- Watch What Happens Live: Season 21 — Tuesdays to Saturdays
- Vanderpump Rules: Season 11 — Tuesdays at 9pm ET/6pm PT
- The Valley: Season 1 — Tuesdays at 10pm ET/7pm PT
- Top Chef: Season 21 — Wednesdays at 10:15pm ET/7:15pm PT
- Summer House: Season 8 — Thursdays at 10pm ET/7pm PT
- Kill or Be Killed: Season 1 — Sundays
- The Real Housewives of Chesire: Season 17 — Sundays
Hayu is available to stream on Hayu.com, on iOS and Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox and other major platforms. It costs $6.99/month in Canada.
Image Credit: Hayu