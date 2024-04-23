Rumours suggest Google could launch new 4K Chromecast this year

It’s been around four years since the last 4K Chromecast refresh, and rumours are starting to heat up about a new model.

This updated version is expected to also stream in 4K, making it similar to the existing Chromecast 4K. However, a report from 9to5Google claims that it’s expected to have updated internals and a new remote.

The new remote will retain the small pill shape, but it will include more buttons and move the volume rocker from the side of the remote onto its face. Others speculate that the new version will include more storage since the 2020 model only has 8GB, so bumping that up would allow for more apps on the platform.

Beyond that, there aren’t really any actual details to share, so if I had to guess, I’d expect this to be out in a few months, but not that soon.

Overall, I was a fan of the 2020 Chromecast on release, but after a few months, my unit slowed down and glitched so much that I ended up switching back to my TV’s built-in Roku OS. Ideally, the newest one will be faster to navigate and less prone to glitches.

Source: 9to5Google