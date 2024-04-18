Tim Hortons’ new pizza doesn’t totally suck

Offering ourselves as tribute, a few members of the MobileSyrup team bravely tried Tim Hortons’ new pizza, and to our surprise, it wasn’t as awful as we expected.

In fact, it’s really not that bad at all.

Before you ask: no, it’s not a slow news day and yes, we are a mobile tech website writing a mini-review of a fast food chain’s somewhat gross-looking new pizza.

Read on for our impressions of Tim Hortons’ new pepperoni pizza.

It’s like Air Canada’s in-flight pizza

We have an odd history of writing about weird fast food at MobileSyrup. Why, you might ask? Well, they’re often the most-read stories on our website. If I’ve left any legacy during my almost 10 years at the publication, I hope I’m remembered for weird content like this.

We’re a unique publication you just can’t fit in a box.

But onto my mini-review of Tim Hortons’ not-entirely disgusting pizza. In short, it’s fine, although a bit too greasy for my taste. The closest comparison I can draw is Air Canada’s in-flight pizza. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there’s some level of crossover with the ingredients and the way it’s prepared.

Ultimately, would I go out of my way to buy Tim Hortons’ pizza again? Probably not, but if it’s one of the only food options available to me and I’m in a jam, it’s not that bad.

-Patrick O’Rourke

Like everything Tims sells, the pizza is aggressively mediocre

Tim Hortons’ new pizza can certainly be considered pizza. It has all the right parts — dough, tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni. (We tried the pepperoni, but there are other flavours, too). The sauce needs some more seasoning. The pizza was kind of like the frozen thin-crust pizzas you can pick up at a grocery store and bake in your oven.

That is to say, it tastes like pizza and fills your belly but isn’t exactly a premier experience. Considering the many excellent pizza options available to Canadians, I’m not sure why you’d pick Tims’ over anything else. But hey, it’s not the worst thing I’ve eaten, and it’s better than nothing.

-Jon Lamont

It didn’t make me feel sick, so I feel like a winner

Like everyone else in Canada, I had low expectations for Tim Hortons’ pizza, but to my surprise, it’s… not bad? I echo what Jon and Pat said in that it’s basically like a lower-tier airline or frozen pizza offering. Really, it’s just a basic flatbread-tomato-sauce-cheese-pepperoni combo — that’s it. The sauce was a bit sweeter than I prefer and the crust was, well, kinda flat, but the cheese and pepperoni were serviceable.

Overall, I just question why you’d ever buy it. Even if you had to settle for having lunch at Tims (and I actually don’t mind their food, normally), I’d rather just put that money towards a sandwich and get a piece of pie from a proper pizza joint later on.

-Brad Shankar

Tim Hortons pizza is now available across Canada in four varieties. The Simply Cheese flavour is $6.99, while the Pepperoni, Chicken Parmesan and Bacon Everything options are $7.99.