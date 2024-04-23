fbpx
Elago’s Game Boy Advance SP-like charging stand is a nostalgic blast from the past

Relive your backlit childhood with this charging stand

Patrick O'Rourke
Apr 23, 202412:37 PM EDT 0 comments
Elago MagSafe W5 Charging Stand

You know when you’re mindlessly scrolling away on Instagram and come across a random ad that actually catches your attention?

Elago’s MagSafe MS W5 Charging Stand is the definition of that.

The Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP-inspired Charging Stand is MagSafe-compatible and works with the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 (presumably, it also works with Qi Android devices, though the MS W5’s Amazon production description doesn’t mention this).

It features the GBA SP’s iconic clamshell design, including its recognizable center-set speaker and recessed buttons. It’s stuck at 30 degrees and doesn’t move like the standard GBA SP (or, of course, feature a backlight 💡). On the plus side, a useful cable management compartment is under the cool-looking charging enclosure.

Of course, Elago’s MagSafe MS W5 Charging Stand doesn’t include Apple’s MagSafe Charger, but sacrifices are necessary when your smartphone charger looks this cool. The MagSafe MS W5 Charging Stand costs $27.99 and Apple’s MagSafe Charger costs $55.

Nintendo’s Game Boy Advance SP was released in 2003 following the original Game Boy Advance. The SP, which stands for “Special,” is the first Nintendo handheld to feature a display backlight, making it far easier to play games on the go under varied lighting conditions.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

