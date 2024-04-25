New on Paramount+ Canada: May 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in May.

Highlights include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files and Evil (Season 4).

Read on for the full list:

May 1st

Behind the Music (new episode block) [Paramount+ Original]

Catfish (Season 9)

May 3rd

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (full series)

May 7th

Blaze and the Monster Machines (new episode block)

Kiss the Future

Super 8

May 10th

Fast Charlie

May 13th

The X-Files (Seasons 1-4)

May 14th

Braveheart

The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)

May 17th

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala

Mourning in Lod

May 20th

The X-Files (Seasons 5-8)

May 21

Hotel for Dogs

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza

May 23rd

Evil (Season 4) [Paramount+ Original]

May 27th

The X-Files (Seasons 9-11)

May 28th

Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)

Monster High (new episode block)

May 30th

Pyramid Game (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]

May 31st

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 2)

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).

Image credit: Fox