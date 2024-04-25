fbpx
Resources

New on Paramount+ Canada: May 2024

Highlights include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files and Evil (Season 4)

Bradly Shankar
Apr 25, 20244:28 PM EDT 0 comments
Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in May.

Highlights include Buffy the Vampire SlayerThe X-Files and Evil (Season 4).

Read on for the full list:

May 1st

  • Behind the Music (new episode block) [Paramount+ Original]
  • Catfish (Season 9)

May 3rd

  • Buffy the Vampire Slayer (full series)

May 7th

  • Blaze and the Monster Machines (new episode block)
  • Kiss the Future
  • Super 8

May 10th

  • Fast Charlie

May 13th

  • The X-Files (Seasons 1-4)

May 14th

  • Braveheart
  • The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)

May 17th

  • Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala
  • Mourning in Lod

May 20th

  • The X-Files (Seasons 5-8)

May 21

  • Hotel for Dogs
  • Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza

May 23rd

  • Evil (Season 4) [Paramount+ Original]

May 27th

  • The X-Files (Seasons 9-11)

May 28th

  • Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)
  • Monster High (new episode block)

May 30th

  • Pyramid Game (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]

May 31st

  • Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 2)

Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).

Find out what came to Paramount+ in April here.

Image credit: Fox

Related Articles

Streaming

New on Crave: May 2024

Resources

New on Hayu Canada: May 2024

Resources

New on CBC Gem: May 2024

Resources

How to open ‘7z’ files on your iPhone

Comments