New on Paramount+ Canada: May 2024

Paramount has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Paramount+ streaming service in May.
Highlights include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files and Evil (Season 4).
Read on for the full list:
May 1st
- Behind the Music (new episode block) [Paramount+ Original]
- Catfish (Season 9)
May 3rd
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer (full series)
May 7th
- Blaze and the Monster Machines (new episode block)
- Kiss the Future
- Super 8
May 10th
- Fast Charlie
May 13th
- The X-Files (Seasons 1-4)
May 14th
- Braveheart
- The Loud House: The Really Loud House (new episode block)
May 17th
- Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala
- Mourning in Lod
May 20th
- The X-Files (Seasons 5-8)
May 21
- Hotel for Dogs
- Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza
May 23rd
- Evil (Season 4) [Paramount+ Original]
May 27th
- The X-Files (Seasons 9-11)
May 28th
- Baby Shark’s Big Show (new episode block)
- Monster High (new episode block)
May 30th
- Pyramid Game (Season 1) [Paramount+ Original]
May 31st
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Season 2)
Paramount+ subscriptions cost $6.99 (Basic with Ads), $10.99 (Standard ad-free) and $13.99 (Premium ad-free).
Image credit: Fox