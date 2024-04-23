This deep-discount Dyson knockoff is too good to pass up

TL;DR: View the cordless vac at Amazon Canada.

It’s easy to understand why people feel a sense of loyalty towards Dyson products. The innovative company has taken an “engineering before everything” approach to redesigning and rethinking the way household appliances should look and function—and in most cases, what they should cost.

We’re all for paying a premium when a stellar product deserves it, and that applies to a lot of Dyson’s lineup. But if you’ve got a small-enough space that you can do your vacuuming with around 30 minutes of battery life—and if you’re not particularly passionate about the tool that’s doing the sucking, the BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner gets the job done with a stick-vac design that’s, shall we say, Dyson-inspired.

And since it’s 32% off right now, it might be time to clean up. Check it out at Amazon Canada.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.