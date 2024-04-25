fbpx
Prime Video Canada to become home of Monday night NHL games for 2024-25 season

The deal also includes the 2025/26 NHL season

Bradly Shankar
Apr 25, 202411:24 AM EDT 0 comments
NHL Prime Video

Amazon has signed a two-year agreement in Canada with Rogers and the NHL to stream Monday night NHL hockey games on Prime Video exclusively. This means that if you want to watch Monday games, you’ll need to be a Prime Video subscriber.

Through this partnership, dubbed Prime Monday Night Hockey, Prime Video will stream all national regular Monday night NHL games in English for both the 2024/25 and 2025/26 NHL seasons. Notably, this is the NHL’s first exclusive national broadcast package with a digital-only streaming service in Canada.

Prime says this new package will feature a “new broadcast team offering in-depth analysis and play-by-play coverage,” although specific names of talent were not mentioned. Prime Video is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year in Canada.

It’s worth noting that Rogers’ Sportsnet channel, which will stream other NHL games outside of Prime Monday Night Hockey, is also available as a $19.99/month Prime Video add-on.

