Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders give us our best look at the foldable smartphone yet

New renders and details surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean tech giant’s often-rumoured portrait folding smartphone, have appeared online.
The images, leaked courtesy of WinFuture and Evan Blass, show off the vertically foldable smartphone in a purple colour, as well as the device’s previously rumoured ability to lock its display at 90-degrees.
WinFuture states that “Galaxy Bloom” is the Galaxy Z’s internal codename at Samsung, and that its marketing materials place a significant emphasis on the fact that the device is “influencer ready” and includes “hipster features.” However, it’s unclear precisely what this means.
As expected, the Z Flip folds horizontally in the middle. The entire panel is 6.7-inches tall and can move freely to any angle between 70 and 110-degrees. Similar to the ‘Infinity Display’ featured in the S10 series, Samsung is calling the Z Fold’s screen the ‘Infinity Flex.’
Other display specs include that the screen features a 22:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1636 x 1080 pixels, along with an ‘Infinity-O’ centre-set front-facing camera located at the top of the display. The smartphone is tipped to also feature HDR10+.
Most notably, WinFuture’s story backs up previous rumours that mention the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a glass display, unlike Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.
This is also the first time we’ve seen mention of the Z Flip featuring a smaller external display located “under the back of the outer shell.” The Super AMOLED screen, which is designed to show notifications and display the time, measures in at 1.06-inches and features a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels.
Other Galaxy Z Flip specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The phone reportedly won’t include 5G support or a microSD card slot.
Given the problems Samsung’s Galaxy Fold faced, the Z Flip seems like a significant step forward for foldable smartphones. While the Galaxy Fold was an undeniably exciting and fascinating device it, unfortunately, wasn’t a great smartphone.
Hopefully, with the Galaxy Z Flip Samsung has learned from the myriad of issues the Galaxy Fold suffered from. Samsung is expected to reveal that Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series at the tech giant’s February 11th Unpacked event.
Image credit: WinFuture, Evan Blass @evleaks
Source: WinFuture, Evan Blass @evleaks
