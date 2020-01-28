PREVIOUS|
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders give us our best look at the foldable smartphone yet

The South Korean tech giant's second foldable smartphone is shaping up to be an impressive device

Jan 28, 2020

12:33 PM EST

New renders and details surrounding Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean tech giant’s often-rumoured portrait folding smartphone, have appeared online.

The images, leaked courtesy of WinFuture and Evan Blass, show off the vertically foldable smartphone in a purple colour, as well as the device’s previously rumoured ability to lock its display at 90-degrees.

WinFuture states that “Galaxy Bloom” is the Galaxy Z’s internal codename at Samsung, and that its marketing materials place a significant emphasis on the fact that the device is “influencer ready” and includes “hipster features.” However, it’s unclear precisely what this means.

As expected, the Z Flip folds horizontally in the middle. The entire panel is 6.7-inches tall and can move freely to any angle between 70 and 110-degrees. Similar to the ‘Infinity Display’ featured in the S10 series, Samsung is calling the Z Fold’s screen the ‘Infinity Flex.’

Other display specs include that the screen features a 22:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1636 x 1080 pixels, along with an ‘Infinity-O’ centre-set front-facing camera located at the top of the display. The smartphone is tipped to also feature HDR10+.

Most notably, WinFuture’s story backs up previous rumours that mention the Galaxy Z Flip will feature a glass display, unlike Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.

This is also the first time we’ve seen mention of the Z Flip featuring a smaller external display located “under the back of the outer shell.” The Super AMOLED screen, which is designed to show notifications and display the time, measures in at 1.06-inches and features a resolution of 300 x 116 pixels.

Galaxy Z Flip

Other Galaxy Z Flip specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The phone reportedly won’t include 5G support or a microSD card slot.

Given the problems Samsung’s Galaxy Fold faced, the Z Flip seems like a significant step forward for foldable smartphones. While the Galaxy Fold was an undeniably exciting and fascinating device it, unfortunately, wasn’t a great smartphone.

Hopefully, with the Galaxy Z Flip Samsung has learned from the myriad of issues the Galaxy Fold suffered from. Samsung is expected to reveal that Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series at the tech giant’s February 11th Unpacked event.

Image credit: WinFuture, Evan Blass @evleaks

Source: WinFuture, Evan Blass @evleaks

