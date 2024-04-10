Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in April 2024

Sony has revealed the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues in April.

Highlights include last year’s acclaimed Dave the Diver, Lego Marvel’s Avengers and the upcoming Tales of Kenzera: Zau (a day one PS Plus launch).

See below for the full list. Note that all games are coming to PS Plus on April 16th unless otherwise specified.

Extra

Animal Well (PS5) — May 9th

Construction Simulator (PS4/PS5)

The Crew 2 (PS4)

Dave the Diver (PS4/PS5)

Deliver Us Mars (PS4/PS5)

Lego Marvel’s Avengers (PS4)

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4)

Miasma Chronicles (PS5)

Nour: Play With Your Food (PS4/PS5)

Oddballers (PS4)

Raji: An Ancient Epic (PS4/PS5)

Stray Blade (PS5)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PS5) — April 23rd

Premium

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare (PS4/PS5) — originally a PS1 game

MediEvil (PS4/PS5) — originally a PS1 game

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II: The Hidden Empire (PS4/PS5) — originally a PS1 game

PS Plus Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $189.99/year. In addition to all the perks of PS Plus Essential and Extra, Premium also offers an expanded catalogue that includes PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles, full-game trials and cloud streaming.

Find out what came to PS Plus Essential this month here.

Image credit: Nexon

Source: PlayStation