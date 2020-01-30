PREVIOUS|
Galaxy S20 series will launch on March 6th according to Samsung website listing

Samsung’s U.S. site has opened up a portal for users to sign up to get notified when its next phone goes on sale. Though the site doesn’t mention the Galaxy S20, the listing almost certainly pertains to the often-rumoured smartphone.

Notably, this site isn’t to pre-order the phone, but instead, it notifies when the pre-orders go live.

The most interesting aspect of the portal is that below the new phone teaser video, it says deliveries will be on people’s doorsteps by March 6th.

Samsung’s Unpacked event will take place on February 11th. This is when the company will show off its new slate of phones, so the March 6th delivery date is quite a few weeks after that.

As far as we can tell, there’s no Canadian version of the site, but it will likely launch at some point soon. That said, Telus has a similar listing for Samsung’s next smartphone on its website.

There’s also a possibility that the date on the website could be a place holder.

MobileSyrup has reported a lot on the leaks regarding Samsung’s upcoming devices. Below are just a few links to help you know what to expect from the event on February 11th:

Source: Samsung

