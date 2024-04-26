Rogers, Start.ca leave Ontario resident with terrible temporary internet line for months

Given how high the cost of internet is in Canada, you’d think people would at least get decent service. But that’s not always the case — sometimes you end up with a temporary line weaved through your fence and your neighbours’ backyards that doesn’t get fixed for months.

Such was the case for Noel Lamothe, whom MobileSyrup connected with after his picture (above) of a shoddy internet installation popped off on the website formerly known as Twitter. The installation was part of a nine-month fight with his internet service provider (ISP) and Rogers’ technicians.

Lamothe signed up with Start.ca on July 1st, 2023. The Telus-owned ISP runs on Rogers’ internet lines in Ontario, so Rogers technicians were sent out to install the line. The cable in the picture Lamothe shared with us was a temporary line that was supposed to be replaced with a permanent line. Lamothe told MobileSyrup that he was told it would take four to six weeks for the permanent installation.

However, it wasn’t until April 18th, 2024, that Rogers technicians arrived to install the permanent line.

“Only trouble is that they did not connect it to the tap, so I had no service when [the technician] left,” Lamothe said.

Another Rogers tech came out on April 20th, but instead of connecting the existing permanent line, the tech wired a new temporary line. Another appointment was scheduled on April 22nd, but he said the technician “was a no call, no show.”

Even more frustrating for Lamothe was that the failure to connect the permanent line left Lamothe unable to work for three days because he didn’t have internet. Lamothe estimated he lost out on nearly $500 of his paycheck for not being able to work those three days.

It took ‘about seven minutes’ to fix the problem

More technicians arrived on April 24th and were finally able to connect Lamothe’s permanent line. Lamothe told MobileSyrup it took the technicians “about seven minutes to do everything I wanted.” Lamothe’s connection was interrupted for less than two minutes.

“They didn’t even need tools,” Lamothe said. “The end was already terminated. All they had to do was unscrew one cable, then screw in another in the same place at both ends.”

Humorously, Lamothe said multiple technicians came to address his issue on the 24th after it had already been fixed.

MobileSyrup contacted both Telus and Rogers about the situation on April 23rd, prompting both companies to look into the matter.

“We understand this has been a frustrating experience for Mr. Lamothe and are working closely with our network partners to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. We know how critical connectivity is for all of our customers and are committed to making this right with Mr. Lamothe,” a Start.ca spokesperson said in a statement.

Lamothe confirmed to MobileSyrup that Start.ca negotiated compensation with him but wasn’t able to share how much.

Additionally, MobileSyrup learned that there are several factors involved in cable burial that may have partially contributed to the nine-month delay in having the permanent cable installed, such as acquiring permits, locates, and coordinating with local utility providers. Weather can also be a factor. Rogers told MobileSyrup that the installation of permanent lines can also require permission from local homeowners and property owners. Rogers said that in Lamothe’s case, the carrier needed permission from the property manager of the townhouse complex and from the homeowners who had a line run across their property.

Most notably, cable burial in Ontario must take place between April and November when the ground is thawed. Lamothe had contacted Start.ca in October 2023 and was confirmed to be on Rogers’ cable burial list. Given the timing, it’s possible Lamothe’s cable wasn’t able to be installed before the end of the burial period.

“In this case, the burial was done in mid-April by our contactor once all permits and locates secured, all the required permissions were obtained, and the weather permitted,” Cam Gordon, director of media relations at Rogers, told MobileSyrup. “There was a technical issue with the line when it was buried, so a new temporary line was briefly installed. The burial team was alerted and the permanent line was fixed on April 24th.”

Rogers told MobileSyrup that it manages “all service requests equally, for our customers and wholesale partners.”

While those details may explain why Lamothe’s cable wasn’t buried until April 2024, it remains unclear why a permanent cable wasn’t installed between July and October 2023, nor does it account for the permanent installation not being connected.

Canada’s “world-class” internet

While Lamothe’s case was particularly frustrating, it’s unfortunately not isolated. Several of Lamothe’s neighbours have experienced similar problems, with internet service providers running temporary lines over people’s property. Canadian telecoms like to talk up their “world-class” infrastructure but these types of problems suggest otherwise.

MobileSyrup has reported about infrastructure issues before, like in 2023 when it took Bell six months to deal with a cable box that fell onto someone’s driveway.

Anecdotally, I’ve experienced my own share of infrastructure issues with various providers. When I lived in Whitby, Ontario, Rogers technicians came out to address an issue with my internet line (I was an Oxio customer at the time). They ended up cutting my neighbour’s Bell line instead of fixing mine.

Shortly after I moved to Hamilton, I had a Bell fibre internet line installed. Days after the installation, the line collapsed and was draped over my roof for days before Bell sent out a technician to address the problem.

While internet problems are always annoying, especially for people who work remotely, it’s even more frustrating when Canadians pay incredibly high rates — rates that keep going up while competition declines.

Update 26/04/2024 at 1:34pm ET: Adjusted the language about Rogers and Telus looking into Lamothe’s issues and around how Rogers manages service requests.

Image credit: Noel Lamothe (this photograph has been edited to highlight the cable weaved through the fence.

