PlayStation Store offers up to 75 percent off top games

PlayStation Store’s May Savings deal offers up to 75 percent off until May 9th.
The deals include Madden NFL 24, Final Fantasy XVI, Hi-Fi Rush, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and more.
Below are some of the notable offers:
- Madden NFL 24: now $17.99, was $89.99
- Monster Hunter Rise PS4 & PS5: now $13.37, was $53.49
- Final Fantasy XVI: now $46.74, was $93.49
- Hi-Fi Rush: now $27.29, was $38.99
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: now $53.99, was $89.99
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: $41.99, was $69.99
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Dark Souls III: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Stray: now $26.39, was $39.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: now $15.99, was $79.99
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition: now $53.24, was $106.49
- Outer Wilds: now $20.09, was $33.49
Source: PlayStation Store