fbpx
News

B.C. puts online harm bill on hold after meeting with social media companies

Premier David Eby has criticized social media giants for not doing enough to protect users, including a 12-year-old boy who fell victim to sextortion

Bradly Shankar
Apr 24, 20246:02 PM EDT 0 comments

The Government of British Columbia has put a hold on its online harms bill following an agreement with the major social media platforms.

In a joint statement with representatives from Meta, TikTok, X (Twitter) and Snap, Premiere David Eby said the government and these groups will form an online safety action table to discuss “tangible steps” to protect people from online harm.

As part of this arrangement, Eby says Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Threads, has committed to working with the government’s emergency management officials to amplify official information during critical events like natural disasters. During last year’s B.C. wildfires, Eby blasted Meta for its ongoing blackout of Canadian news, which he says prevented those in the province from seeing important news updates related to the blazes.

The new agreement with the social media companies comes after the provincial government proposed a bill in March that would require platforms like Facebook and X to pay for health costs related to their business. In the case of social media platforms, Eby has specifically singled out the suicide of a 12-year-old boy, Carson Cleland, who had fallen victim to online sextortion.

“Their interest is in keeping kids online, engaged in their apps with ever more extreme content, so that they can serve them ads, so that they can make money for their shareholders,” he said at the time.

Via: Global News

Related Articles

Resources

Where to stream Sonic spin-off series Knuckles in Canada

News

Tesla teases beta-looking preview of upcoming Robotaxi app

Gaming

Valve’s new Steam policy addresses refund loophole

News

Greater Toronto Area fake ticket scam allegedly defrauds buyers of $100,000

Comments