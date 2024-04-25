Google Pixel gear discounted up to $300 on Amazon, Google and Best Buy

If you want to buy a Google Pixel smartphone or smartwatch, there are a few tepid sales on Amazon and Google’s own website.
If you want to read more about any of the devices before you buy, you can find our reviews below:
Pixel 8 Pro
- Google store – $1,049 ($300 discount)
- Amazon – $1,049 ($300 discount)
- Best Buy – $1,049 ($300 discount)
Pixel 8
- Google store – $699 ($250 discount)
- Amazon – $699 ($250 discount)
- Best Buy – $699 ($250 discount)
Pixel 7a
- Google store – $399 ($200 discount)
- Best Buy – $399 ($200 discount)
Pixel Watch 2
- Google store – $399 ($80 discount)
- Amazon – $399 ($80 discount)
- Best Buy – $399 ($80 discount)
Pixel Buds Pro
- Google store – $179 ($80 discount)
- Amazon – $179 ($80 discount)
- Best Buy – $179 ($80 discount)