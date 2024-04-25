Bell launches 10 English and French FAST channels

Bell has launched a portfolio of 10 new free ad-supported television (FAST) channels.

Available now on LG Channels, the new FAST channels offer a mix of English- and French-language content in the fields of entertainment, news and sports.

The English Bell Media FAST channels are as follows:

CTV @Home — lifestyle programming like The Marilyn Denis Show, Mary’s Kitchen Crush and Country House Hunters Canada

Corner Gas Channel — all episodes of Corner Gas and its spin-off, Corner Gas Animated

CTV Gridlock: — classic episodes of Highway Thru Hell and the entire Heavy Rescue: 401 series

CTV Laughs — features sitcoms, roast battles and stand-up (Bell did not mention any specific titles)

The Mightiest by CTV — includes the likes of Mighty Trains, Mighty Cruise Ships, Mighty Ships, Mighty Planes and The Mightiest.

CTV News — the best from CTV National and CTV Local News, Power Play, Question Period and W5

TSN The Ocho Home — unusual sports programming like table tennis, ultimate frisbee, kickball, slippery stairs and cornhole

Additionally, here are the Bell’s new French-language FAST channels:

Noovo télé-réalités — the most popular reality shows from Québec and abroad, including Cauchemar sur L’autoroute and Panique 401

Noovo cinéma — Various French films from different genres like romantic comedies and thrillers (specific titles weren’t mentioned)

Noovo comédies — comedy shows like Ça C’est Drôle and local Quebec titles

Bell says these channels are expected to launch on Samsung TV Plus later this quarter. The company also promises that additional FAST channels and platform partners will be announced “in the coming weeks.”

Image credit: Bell

Source: Bell Media