I love when companies leak details about their products.
Earlier today, on Samsung’s South Korean website, the company posted that it will release the Galaxy Home Mini on February 12th. The device was priced at 99,000 KRW, which is roughly $110 Canadian. In comparison to the Nest Mini and Echo Dot, the Galaxy Home Mini is quite expensive.
Before you head to the Korean website to check out the device, note that the company has, unfortunately, removed the post. However, Android Police — who spotted the leak and managed to translate the device’s details — reveals that it will support voice commands with Bixby, make, receive and send text messages and tell if your appliances are working (presumably, Samsung SmartThings appliances). Additionally, it’ll feature AKG-tuned 5W speakers that will supposedly provide 360-degree surround sound.
The Galaxy Home Mini will also have “Galaxy Home Mini’ [that] provides music ear listening function that allows you to seamlessly listen to the music you’ve heard on your Galaxy smartphone from the outside…” To explain further, we’re guessing that it’ll feature a functionality similar to Apple’s ‘Handoff.’ This lets users in the middle of a call or listening to music hold their device to a speaker and let them continue their call or listening to music through the speaker.
It’s currently unclear if it’ll only ship in South Korea on the 12th or if it’s a global release. Samsung will likely provide more details about the device at its Unpacked event on February 11th.
Source: Android Police
