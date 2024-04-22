Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could need 6,000mAh batteries: leak

Qualcomm’s next flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, could be quite power-hungry — so much so that we could see phones with batteries as large as 6,000mAh.

The rumour comes from leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who claims that companies are developing “customized high-density battery core materials for the Snapdragon 8G4 flagship series.” The leaker goes on to write that they’ve seen three devices with 5,500mAh batteries, and companies could push for 6,000mAh. To put that in perspective, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery.

That, of course, sparked speculation about why the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could be so power-hungry. Qualcomm’s next flagship chip is expected to boast clock speeds of 4GHz or possibly higher — WCCFTech suggests Qualcomm could be pushing the 8 Gen 4’s power consumption to hit higher single- and multi-core performance.

Another speculation is that the 8 Gen 4 is rumoured to only include performance cores and not feature efficiency cores. Not including efficiency cores would increase the chip’s power draw.

Of course, this is all speculation, and the rumours should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism. Qualcomm won’t unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 until the fall, and we likely won’t see devices sporting the chip until 2025. In other words, it’ll be a while before we get any confirmation of the 8 Gen 4’s supposed power hunger.

In other Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 news, Qualcomm marketing chief Don McGuire previously said the chip would include Oryon CPU cores, which Qualcomm says offer up to two times great CPU performance and 4.5 times faster AI processing.

The 8 Gen 4 will work alongside Qualcomm’s 7th gen 5G modem, which is expected to support non-terrestrial networks, enabling satellite communication.

Finally, the 8 Gen 4 is rumoured to use TSMC’s 3nm process, which should make the chip more efficient. However, if the above rumour is right, those efficiency gains might not mean much.

Source: Digital Chat Station Via: WCCFTech